Obit Mervin Kauffman

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Mervin E. Kauffman, of Carey and formerly of Findlay, died at 8:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home in Carey. He was 83.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, where a scripture service will be held at 7:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Findlay. The family requests all in attendance please wear a mask.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!