Obit Merritt Armstrong

Merritt E. Armstrong, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his residence in Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service for Merritt Armstrong is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Nevada Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Passet officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Honor Guard. A Celebration of Life service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Community Bible Church, 22022 Ohio 68, Arlington, with the Rev. Lynn Passet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Bible Church, Wounded Warriors Project or Shriners Hospitals for Children and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at lucasbatton.com.

