Obit May Walton

May Louise Walton, of Upper Sandusky, died Sept. 13, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living, Upper Sandusky. She was 85.

A funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment is in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. before time of the services at the funeral home.

