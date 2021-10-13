Obit Max Picklesimer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Max Picklesimer

Max E. Picklesimer, age 88, of Eaton, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton.

A funeral service for Max E. Picklesimer is 1 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer and Pastor Rodney Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, where full military honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Honor Guard. Visitation will be held two hours before service time, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to a humane society of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com

