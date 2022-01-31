Obit Mary Stump

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mary Stump

CAREY — Mary Jane (Kramer) Stump, 68, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 4:53 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Mary Jane was born July 22, 1953, in Greenville, to Henry Kramer and Clara (Miller) Burke. They preceded her in death. Her heart was broken when her son, Clayton Stump, died in a car accident March 1, 2019.

Surviving are her three siblings, Virginia “Ginny” (Scott) Gottfried, of Upper Sandusky; David Kramer, of Andersonville, Tennessee; and Robert Kramer, of Columbus; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Stump, of Lakeview. Her “partner in crime” and great friend, Albert “Lee” Searls also survives; along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane had a love for anything M&M. Her collection of M&M memorabilia was incredible. It definitely made it easy to buy her presents. She could be found nestled up to a good romance novel or doing word puzzles on her tablet.

Mary Jane truly enjoyed her years working as a cashier at Meijer in Findlay, retiring in 2008 due to health issues.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Chapel in Kirby.

Visitation for Mary Jane is 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Chapel in Kirby. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Chapel, with the Rev. Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Winterstellar, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Kirby.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Oncology Department and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Mary Jane’s family and condolences may be expressed to them by visiting StombaughBatton.com.

