Obit Mary Laudick

Mary Lee F. (Deitering) Laudick, age 87, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday July 30, 2021, in the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. officiating. Visitation is 12-3 p.m. Sunday at the Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic School Endowment Fund, Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church or Wyandot Memorial Hospice Foundation in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

