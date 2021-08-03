Obit Marvin Heinlen

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marvin L. Heinlen, age 83, of Nevada, passed Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service for Marvin L. Heinlen is 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Emanuel United Church of Christ with Pastor Jay Scott officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. after the service in the Alban Room of the church.

Memorial contributions may be made Wyandot East Fire District, Wyandot Memorial Hospital or Emanuel United Church of Christ in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

