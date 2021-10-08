Home Obituaries Obit Mark Schwenning

Posted on October 8, 2021
COLUMBUS — Mark J. Schwenning, 62, of Hilliard and formerly of Upper Sandusky, died Oct. 3 while in hospice care.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home, 4341 N. High St., Columbus. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane, Columbus.

