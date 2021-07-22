Obit Marjorie Donaugh

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marjorie Donaugh

Marjorie E. “Margie” Donaugh, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County EMS and Wyandot Memorial Hospice Foundation in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

