Obit Marianne Seiler

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Marianne Seiler

Marianne Seiler, age 74, of Brookfield, died at her residence July 11, 2021.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. today in the Chapel Heights Cemetery, Marion, with Pastor Tim Kohl officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit BringmanClark.com.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!