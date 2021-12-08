Obit Marcella Nye

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Marcella Dawn Nye, formerly of Vanlue and Carey, died at 9:46 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Findlay. She was 92.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Friday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at Van Horn Cemetery near Vanlue.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation Church or the Vanlue Veterans Parkway and sent to the funeral home.

