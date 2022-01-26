Obit Madeline Gagnon

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Madeline Gagnon

Madeline M. Gagnon was born to Oscar L. Minard and A. Giles Minard on Dec. 2, 1928.

A funeral mass is 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic prayer service at 7 p.m. conducted by Father Nicholas Weibel.

Visit BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory. Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Catholic School or Wyandot Memorial Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!