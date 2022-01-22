Obit Lucas Barto

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lucas Barto

MARYSVILLE — Lucas Dale Barto was born into this world Jan. 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, and was called back to Heaven just a few hours later to serve as one of God’s angels.

Services conducted by Ed Beeson will be held privately for the family and burial follow at the Raymond Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled for the family by Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel, 621 W. Fifth St., Marysville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trisomy 18 Foundation in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com

