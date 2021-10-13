Obit Louis Hoepf

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Louis C. “Louie” Hoepf, age 83, of Carey, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, surrounded by his loving family.

His family will greet friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A Mass of resurrection is 11 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv, officiating. A meal in his honor will follow at the OLC Shrine Cafeteria, all are welcome. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.