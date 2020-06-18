Obit: Lonnie L. “Buck” Koehler, 62

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lonnie L. “Buck” Koehler, age 62, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Lonnie “Buck” Koehler will be private with the Rev. Ed Hunker officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the Huntington Disease Foundation, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.



Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

