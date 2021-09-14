Obit Linda Webb Posted on September 14, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Linda Marie Webb, 74, passed away peacefully Sept. 8, 2021, with her family by her side at her home. A memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday at Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood. Online condolences may be made to the family at kindredfuneralhome.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!