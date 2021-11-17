Obit Linda McGrath Posted on November 17, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Linda McGrath KENTON — Linda McGrath, 53, of Kenton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital emergency room. A Mass of Christian burial for Linda McGrath is at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Kenton, with Father Jeffrey Tigyer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Memorial donations in Linda’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society or St. Vincent DePaul through the church. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!