Obit Linda McGrath

Linda McGrath

KENTON — Linda McGrath, 53, of Kenton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital emergency room.

A Mass of Christian burial for Linda McGrath is at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Kenton, with Father Jeffrey Tigyer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Linda’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society or St. Vincent DePaul through the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

