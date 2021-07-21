Obit Linda Hoerig

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — A memorial graveside service for Linda Hoerig who died May 28, 2021, is 1 p.m. Friday at Bethel Cemetery in McCutchenville, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Intensive Care Unit of Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital or the family to help with expenses.

For the complete obituary or to leave an expression of sympathy, visit waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.