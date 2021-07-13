Obit Lee Simon

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lee Simon

Lee E. “Eddie” Simon, age 69, of Forest, went to eternity Friday, May 21, 2021.

A celebration of life service for Lee “Eddie” Simon is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grant United Methodist Church in Forest, with Jeremy Gillfillan and Pastor Cindy Morrison officiating. There will be a visitation from 10:30-11 a.m. at the church Saturday.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at lucasbatton.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grant UMC or Riverdale Youth Soccer, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

