Obit: Lawrence “Larry” John Culver

Lawrence “Larry” John Culver, 88, of Upper Sandusky, died Dec. 29, 2020, at Marion General Hospital from COVID-19 complications.

A visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a memorial service following visitation at 8 p.m with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Food Pantry in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit BringmanClark.com.

