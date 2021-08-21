Obit Kenneth Kerr Jr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenneth A. Kerr Jr., age 43, of LaRue, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, due to complications from various chronic illnesses.

A funeral service for Kenneth A. Kerr Jr. is 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical UMC with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, LaRue. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church and an hour before the service Monday at the church. A Masonic memorial service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kerr family and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

