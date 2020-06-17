Obit: Kenneth Hetzel, 64

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Kenneth (Ken, Kenny) Hetzel, of Tiffin, age 64, born March 8, 1956, beloved husband, dad, pawpaw, brother and uncle, passed away June 15, 2020, after a stoic battle with pancreatic cancer.

A celebration of the life of this humble servant, will be held at a later date to be determined at the family farm where he spent his life with Pastor Charlene Thomas, Pastor Amy Vittorio and Pastor Howard Huston officiating. A private burial will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sycamore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Melmore UMC Fuel fund, Republic Trinity United Methodist Church or to Stein Hospice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made, and also a link to a special remembrance video can be found at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!