Obit Kelly Sager

SYCAMORE — Kelly D. (Mohr) Sager, of Tiffin, and formerly of Sycamore, died at 8:14 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Autumnwood Care Center, Tiffin. She was 62.

A memorial service for Kelly is 1 p.m. Friday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday before the memorial service.

