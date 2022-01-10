Obit Kathryn Beekman

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kathryn Beekman

CAREY — Kathryn A. “Kathy” Beekman, AKA “Sissy”, age 53, of Upper Sandusky, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, after a 24-day battle with COVID-19. She had overcome so many health issues, her family didn’t think COVID would get her either.

Per Kathy’s wishes, services will be observed privately by her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with unexpected expenses.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home of Carey is honored to serve Kathy’s family and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

