Obit Kathleen McNutt Posted on December 16, 2021

FOREST — Kathleen "Kathy" S. McNutt, age 71, of Forest, died of natural causes Saturday Dec. 11, 2021 in Marion General Hospital.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Forest Christian Preschool in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.