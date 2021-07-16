Obit Karen VanHorn

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Karen VanHorn

FINDLAY — Karen Sue VanHorn, 66, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. A funeral service starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home with Pastor Will Miller officiating.

Memorials may be given to National Alliance on Mental Illness, 306 North Blanchard St., Findlay, OH 45840.

Online condolences may be sent at coldrencrates.com.

