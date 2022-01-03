Obit Judy Mumma

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Judy Mumma

Judith E. Mumma, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, came home to the Lord on at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living in Upper Sandusky.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at John Stewart United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

There will be a live stream available of the memorial service courtesy of Lucas Batton Funeral Home. Reference its Facebook page for more details.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!