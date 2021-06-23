Obit: Judith Lianos

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Judith Ann (Cheney) Lianos, age 79, of Tiffin, and previously of Upper Sandusky and Bowling Green, passed away May 21, 2021, at Autumnwood Care Center in Tiffin.

A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home from 10-11 a.m. Saturday with graveside services following with the Rev. Jim Sharrett at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Parks in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit BringmanClark.com.

