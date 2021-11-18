Obit Juanita Hogan Posted on November 18, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Juanita Mae Hogan, age 88, of St. Augustine, Florida, and formerly of Findlay and Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Thursday. Oct. 7, 2021, at the Community Hospice-Bailey Family Center in St Augustine. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Rodney Donohoo officiating. The family wishes any memorial contributions be made to Apostolic Gospel Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Arrangements are entrusted to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!