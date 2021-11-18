Obit Juanita Hogan

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Juanita Mae Hogan, age 88, of St. Augustine, Florida, and formerly of Findlay and Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Thursday. Oct. 7, 2021, at the Community Hospice-Bailey Family Center in St Augustine.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Rodney Donohoo officiating.

The family wishes any memorial contributions be made to Apostolic Gospel Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

