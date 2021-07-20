Obit Joyce Durham-Miller Posted on July 20, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Joyce Durham-Miller Joyce D. Durham-Miller, age 79, of Bucyrus, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the home of her daughter in rural Nevada. Graveside services for Joyce Durham-Miller are 3 p.m. Wednesday, at the Nevada Cemetery with the Rev. Carl Angel officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or Bullpen Christmas for Kids, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!