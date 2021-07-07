Obit Joseph Harbour

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Joseph Harbour

CANAL FULTON — Joseph Michael Harbour, age 39, died suddenly July 2, 2021.

A memorial service is noon Friday at Northwest High School Puffenberger Auditorium, 8580 Erie Ave. N, Canal Fulton, with Pastor Shane Minne officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time. Joe’s memorial service will be live streamed on his obituary page at swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.

