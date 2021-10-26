Obit Joseph Collet

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Joseph Collet

CAREY — Joseph Anthony “Joe” Collet, age 85, of Findlay, and formerly of 116 S. Lake St., Carey, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital following a bout with COVID.

A Mass of resurrection is 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Consolation Church and they may be sent to the funeral home.

On behalf of Joe’s family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone at Sunrise of Findlay, for their friendship and tender care they took of Joe.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, of Carey, is honored to serve Joe’s family. Condolences may be expressed to them by visiting StombaughBatton.com

