Obit John Schaadt

John F. Schaadt, age 76, of Harpster, passed away at 11:38 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living & Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for John F. Schaadt will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Mark Schuring officiating. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and also the family will receive immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to lucasbatton.com.

