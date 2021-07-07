Obit John Miller

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Rev. John Thomas Miller of Bucyrus, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, following a recent stroke.

John was born March 22, 1940, in Bucyrus, to the late Chalmer M. and Jane L. (Case) Miller and was a 1958 graduate of Bucyrus High School. John attended Heidelberg College where he was a member of the concert choir and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree. He completed his education by receiving his Master of Divinity from Eden Theological Seminary in 1965. While at Heidelberg, John met Marcelle Ann Harris and on Dec. 29, 1961, they married. Marcy survives and together, they forged countless friendships over their 59 years of marriage.

John is survived by wife, Marcy; children, Elizabeth A. “Beth” (Kevin) Cotsmire, Leesville; and Daniel J. “Dan” (Lezle) Miller, Tiffin; grandchildren, Cody (Jennifer) Gledhill, Zachary (Caitlyn) Gledhill, Shelby Gledhill (Samantha Marcum), Brennen Miller, Cory Miller, Keith Cotsmire, Adam Cotsmire, Alli Werling, Stefani Werling and Taylor Werling; six great-grandchildren, Cooper, Jayce, Parker, Talon, Quinn and Ryder; a sister, JoAnn (Yaussy) Greiner; and his beloved dog, Molly.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Ray Greiner.

John loved bringing joy to people. He loved seeing them smile and laugh, and he loved pastoring to the thousands of individuals he’s come in contact with. He began his career as the assistant pastor at St. Paul UCC in Bellville, Illinois; pastored at Spencerville UCC; served as chaplain/administrator for Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky; served as pastor of First UCC in Galion for 13 years and pastored at Bethlehem UCC.

In 1996, he received his Intentional Interim Training and from there, went on to serve churches as an interim minister in Indianapolis, Upper Sandusky, Bucyrus, Marion, Bellevue and Troy. In addition to those duties, he was active in singing at every church he was affiliated with.

John was a member of the Spencerville Lions Club, Galion Rotary Club, served as a moderator of the North West Ohio Association of United Church of Christ and was a 2000 recipient of the Ben M. Herbster Award, presented by Fairhaven Community. John was also honored by being named Pastor Emeritus of First UCC in Galion.

John enjoyed 50 years of traveling around North America camping with family and friends. He and Marcy were longtime members of the Joy Riders camping group, and they also enjoyed 16 years of wintering in Zephyrhills, Florida.

More recently, they enjoyed spending time at their place in Marblehead.

John also was a pretty good cook and loved gathering with family so he could prepare a feast. His potato salad was always a favorite and almost every occasion included a unique, yet tasty, homemade pie. He enjoyed a game of cards with family and was always up for a bike ride.

John’s family is grateful for the assistance of their family friend, Jennifer Warner, who provided hospice care following his stroke, making it possible for him to gather with family and friends to see them smile, laugh, shed some tears and love each other in his final days at his home.

Calling hours for John are 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, and from 10-10:55 a.m. Friday at Galion First United Church of Christ, 248 Harding Way W., Galion. His service of celebration will follow calling hours at the church beginning at 11 a.m. and a private burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made payable to either First UCC of Galion or Fairhaven Community. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home or at the church on the day of services.

Memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute wall at wisefuneral.com.