Obit John Knaup

SYCAMORE — John H. Knaup, of 7607 West TH 52, Carey, died at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at The Willows of Tiffin with his loving family at his side. He was 91.

Funeral services for John are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Melmore United Methodist Church with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore. Visitation also is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday before the funeral service at the church. The family requests people attending visitation or the funeral service to wear a mask. Also the family would like anybody to feel free to wear OSU gear for visitation or the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Junior Fair Foundation, Melmore United Methodist Church or the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

