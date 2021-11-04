Obit John Barrett

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















John Barrett

John M. Barrett, age 63, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

A celebration of life service is 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Gail Sims officiating. John’s daughter, Rev. Anna Guillozet, will lead a service of committal at the graveside following.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christina Minehart Scholarship Fund or Cherry Street Mission Fund and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasabatton.com

