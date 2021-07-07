Obit John Albert

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















John Albert

John R. Albert, age 91, passed away April 6, 2021, at UNC Hospital, Las Vegas.

After John’s retirement from United Airlines ,he and his wife moved from their home in California to Las Vegas where John had resided in a retirement center since 1993.

John was active in the community, active in the United Airlines Retiree’s Association and was an active member of the American Legion for 51 years. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Born March 1, 1930, in Washington, D.C., he was a son of Homer and Lucille Albert. He graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, D.C,. in June 1949.

John’s only surviving family member is his sister, Colleen Spicka, nee Albert, who survives in Virginia.

John entered the United States Navy in 1951 and was assigned to Composite Squadron VC-7 during the Korean War. In 1953, he met his future wife, Leila Garfield, in London, England. They were later married in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12, 1954. John and Leila enjoyed extensive travel around the world. After 60 years of marriage, Leila passed away in 2015.

John began his career as an aviation machinist with Capital Airlines (now United Airlines) at National (now Reagan) Airport in Washington, D.C. In 1962, he was transferred to the UAL base in San Francisco. Upon his retirement, he moved to Las Vegas and there he became active in the United Airlines retiree’s association. John was a real sports enthusiast, his favorites being golf and bowling. He was also a member of the American Legion for 51 years.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. July 24, 2021, in Chandler Cemetery, Marseilles, with the Rev. Kenneth Wessler officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Donations may be made in his memory to the American Legion and the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit BringmanClark.com.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. Alberts arrangements.

It is a comfort to know that while John is absent from the body, he is present with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8).