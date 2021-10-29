Obit Jerry Williams

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Jerry D. Williams, of Ada, died Oct. 27, 2021, at Lima Memorial Hospital with his wife by his side. He was 74.

He was born Oct. 19, 1947, in Fostoria to the late Carl and Clara (Kimble) Williams. erry married Laura Jolliff on Oct. 12, 1991.

Jerry is survived by his wife Laura Williams, Ada; children Carl Williams, Fostoria; Dawn (Will) Hoff, Grove City; Susan Williams, Fostoria; Jay (Kelli) Bushong, Forest; Heather (Pat Stansbery) Davis, Wharton; William (Heather) Jolliff, Ada; 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. e also is survived by his siblings, James Williams, Florida; Charlie Williams, Alabama; Carolyn (Gary Hicks) Holland, Alabama; Bobbie Williams, Findlay; and Frank (Darlene) Williams, acqueline Bicklehaupt, alph Williams, Lynn (Gary Engler) Vera, Carl Williams and Barb Williams, all of Fostoria.

Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Lakota High School.

He enlisted into the U.S. Navy after graduation, where he served on the USS Caloosahatchee AO-98 and earned the rank of petty officer second class and the National Defense Service medal.

He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church, 2955 CR 20 Ada, OH 45810, with Pastor Don Ayres officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Baptist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.