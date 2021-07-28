Home Obituaries Obit Jeffrey Weaver

Obit Jeffrey Weaver

Posted on July 28, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Jeffrey J. Weaver, age 62, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Jan. 14, 2021, at Marion General Hospital.

A celebration of life is 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the K of C Hall, 208 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH. 43351.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic School in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit BringmanClark.com

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

 


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply