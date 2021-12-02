Obit Jeffrey Sorg

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Jeffrey L. Sorg, of Sidney and formerly of Carey, died the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, peacefully at his home. He was 64.

A celebration of Jeff’s life is from 2–6 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Bloomville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!