Obit Jeannie Pieracini

Jeannie Pieracini

CAREY — Jeannie Pieracini passed away peacefully Monday evening, June 14, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Her family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey. Cremation has taken place at the Langeland Family Cremation Center, Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org/donate).

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Jeannie's family.

