Obit Jeanette Int-Hout

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jeanette Int-Hout

Jeanette Marie (McDonald) Int-Hout, age 67, of Plano, Texas, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away late Friday night June 25, 2021, in her home after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

Family, friends and others whose lives Jeanette touched are invited to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky from 2-3 p.m. Monday. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. and will be officiated by Chaplain Steve Sturgeon. A meal will be provided following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!