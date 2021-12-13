Obit Jean Kraus-VanHorn Posted on December 13, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Jean R. Kraus-VanHorn, age 97, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Friday December 10, 2021, at the Autumnwood Care Center in Tiffin. Funeral services for Jean Kraus-VanHorn were private with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!