Obit Jean Kraus-VanHorn

Jean R. Kraus-VanHorn, age 97, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Friday December 10, 2021, at the Autumnwood Care Center in Tiffin.

Funeral services for Jean Kraus-VanHorn were private with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

