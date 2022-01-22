Obit Janet Heck

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Janet Heck

CAREY — Janet L. (Putnam) Heck, age 91, of Carey, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital under the care of Bridge Hospice following an extended illness.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Janet’s family and condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!