Obit Janet Heck Posted on January 22, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Janet Heck CAREY — Janet L. (Putnam) Heck, age 91, of Carey, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital under the care of Bridge Hospice following an extended illness. Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Janet’s family and condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!