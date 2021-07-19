Obit James Sparks II

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — James N. “Sparky” Sparks II, 76, of Carey, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home.

Born May 28, 1945, in Findlay, he was a son of the late James N. and Madeline (Risner) Sparks.

Friends will be received from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, in Carey. A service will follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting StombaughBatton.com.

