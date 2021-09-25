Obit James Pfeifer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















James Pfeifer

G. James “Jim” Pfeifer, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, with a masonic service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

