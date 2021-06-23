Obit: James Andrew “Andy” Clark

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — James Andrew “Andy” Clark, of Forest, died June 21, 2021, at his residence. He was 49.

He was born in Findlay to the late James Clark and Kathleen (Stephan) Clark. His mother survives in Forest. He was married to Stephanie Haefer. They later divorced.

He is survived by a daughter, Taylor; a son, Austin; and sisters Cheryl (Joe) Holtzberger and Shelly (Nate Newell) Clark, both of Forest.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.