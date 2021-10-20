Obit Jacqueline Davidson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jacqueline Davidson

TIFFIN — Jacqueline “Jackie” Davidson, 87, of Tiffin, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 18, 2021, at Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883, with Pastor Ronald Davidson II officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eagles No. 402 Scholarship Fund or to FACT.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at hgmackfuneralhome.com

