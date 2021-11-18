Obit Jackie Shaw

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jackie L. Shaw, 74, of rural Tiffin, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

His funeral service is 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883, with Pastor Dan Cleland officiating. Burial will be private in Rock Creek Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio State University Cancer Research or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com





















