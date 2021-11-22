Obit Jackie Draper

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Jackie S. Draper, of Forest died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was 71.

Graveside services for both Jackie and Dusty Draper are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Patterson Cemetery. Military honors for Dusty will be conducted by McVitty VFW Post No. 1182 and American Legion Post No. 259, both of Forest; and AMVETS Post No. 1994, of Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to McVitty VFW Post No. 1182 in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 43351.

